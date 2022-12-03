Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV)

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.01, to imply an increase of 5.44% or $0.31 in intraday trading. The NOTV share’s 52-week high remains $58.88, putting it -879.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.45. The company has a valuation of $154.04M, with an average of 2.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 606.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) trade information

After registering a 5.44% upside in the last session, Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.33 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 5.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.40%, and -68.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.71%. Short interest in Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) saw shorts transact 2.43 million shares and set a 8.43 days time to cover.

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Inotiv Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) shares are -62.25% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 952.94% against 11.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -56.50% this quarter before jumping 93.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 514.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $153.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $142.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $30.08 million and $72.78 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 411.30% before jumping 95.90% in the following quarter.

NOTV Dividends

Inotiv Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 14 and December 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Inotiv Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)’s Major holders

Inotiv Inc. insiders hold 25.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.27% of the shares at 59.21% float percentage. In total, 44.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by P2 Capital Partners, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.95 million shares (or 11.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd with 1.13 million shares, or about 4.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.8 million.

We also have Janus Henderson Venture Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Janus Henderson Venture Fund holds roughly 0.68 million shares. This is just over 2.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.52 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 5.24 million.