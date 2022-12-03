Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI)

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.21, to imply a decrease of -6.85% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The HUDI share’s 52-week high remains $192.88, putting it -2575.17% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.20. The company has a valuation of $96.90M, with an average of 1.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 953.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) trade information

After registering a -6.85% downside in the last session, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.02 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -6.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.92%, and -76.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.48%. Short interest in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI) saw shorts transact 50670.0 shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) estimates and forecasts

HUDI Dividends

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUDI)’s Major holders

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. insiders hold 75.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.27% of the shares at 1.12% float percentage. In total, 0.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18883.0 shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 13833.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.28 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Steel ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 18371.0 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13027.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.