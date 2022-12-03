Now Is The Time To Build A Position In 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.56, to imply a decrease of -9.24% or -$0.77 in intraday trading. The TWOU share’s 52-week high remains $23.75, putting it -214.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.70. The company has a valuation of $515.89M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

After registering a -9.24% downside in the last session, 2U Inc. (TWOU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.69 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -9.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.42%, and 26.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.33%. Short interest in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw shorts transact 7.24 million shares and set a 6.6 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

2U Inc. (TWOU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing 2U Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares are -19.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.56% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.00% this quarter before jumping 175.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $232.04 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $234.55 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -42.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 19.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

TWOU Dividends

2U Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. 2U Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s Major holders

2U Inc. insiders hold 3.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.87% of the shares at 99.43% float percentage. In total, 95.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 9.41 million shares (or 12.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.69 million shares, or about 8.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $70.1 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 2U Inc. (TWOU) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 6.41 million shares. This is just over 8.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $40.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.17 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 22.69 million.