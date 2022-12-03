Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) Jumped 71.58% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.67, to imply an increase of 9.65% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The GRIL share’s 52-week high remains $1.19, putting it -77.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 55.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $19.31M, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 213.66K shares over the past 3 months.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

After registering a 9.65% upside in the last session, Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7100 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 9.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 71.78%, and 74.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.10%. Short interest in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw shorts transact 62330.0 shares and set a 0.56 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 77.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRIL has been trading -347.76% off suggested target high and -347.76% from its likely low.

Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

GRIL Dividends

Muscle Maker Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Muscle Maker Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Muscle Maker Inc. insiders hold 10.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.44% of the shares at 22.79% float percentage. In total, 20.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Altium Capital Management, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 6.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.69 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.49 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.49 million shares. This is just over 1.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 84646.0, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about 32588.0.