LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -40.02% Year-To-Date

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.71, to imply an increase of 2.88% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The LFST share’s 52-week high remains $11.25, putting it -97.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.57. The company has a valuation of $2.16B, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 780.02K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LFST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) trade information

After registering a 2.88% upside in the last session, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.76 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 2.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.96%, and -23.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.02%. Short interest in LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) saw shorts transact 9.98 million shares and set a 14.42 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.92, implying an increase of 27.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LFST has been trading -75.13% off suggested target high and -13.84% from its likely low.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LifeStance Health Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) shares are -23.77% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.05% against -7.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 60.00% this quarter before jumping 63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 30.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $219.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $236.16 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $171.36 million and $190 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.20% before jumping 24.30% in the following quarter.

LFST Dividends

LifeStance Health Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LifeStance Health Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s Major holders

LifeStance Health Group Inc. insiders hold 15.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.07% of the shares at 99.41% float percentage. In total, 84.07% institutions holds shares in the company, led by TPG GP A, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 175.28 million shares (or 46.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $974.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Summit Partners, L.P. with 45.73 million shares, or about 12.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $254.28 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 8.66 million shares. This is just over 2.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.25 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 23.63 million.