Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) Is A Great Opportunity For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.57, to imply an increase of 2.59% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The SWIM share’s 52-week high remains $27.25, putting it -663.31% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.75. The company has a valuation of $329.19M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 760.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) trade information

After registering a 2.59% upside in the last session, Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.75 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 2.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.85%, and -17.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.74%. Short interest in Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) saw shorts transact 2.41 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.06, implying an increase of 41.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWIM has been trading -180.11% off suggested target high and 1.96% from its likely low.

Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Latham Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares are -66.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 346.15% against 12.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.10% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $190.89 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $158.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $158.74 million and $138.86 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.30% before jumping 14.00% in the following quarter.

SWIM Dividends

Latham Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Latham Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s Major holders

Latham Group Inc. insiders hold 9.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.92% of the shares at 98.44% float percentage. In total, 88.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.65 million shares (or 6.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $52.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 6.27 million shares, or about 5.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $43.48 million.

We also have AB Discovery Growth Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, AB Discovery Growth Fund holds roughly 3.28 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 million, or 1.41% of the shares, all valued at about 11.46 million.