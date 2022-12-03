Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) Could See A -7.02% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.82, to imply an increase of 16.11% or $1.64 in intraday trading. The IE share’s 52-week high remains $12.65, putting it -7.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.01. The company has a valuation of $1.09B, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 170.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) trade information

After registering a 16.11% upside in the last session, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.32 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 16.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.51%, and 17.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.44%. Short interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 2.72 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.50, implying an increase of 12.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IE has been trading -26.9% off suggested target high and -1.52% from its likely low.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Ivanhoe Electric Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors.

IE Dividends

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE)’s Major holders

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. insiders hold 28.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.04% of the shares at 49.29% float percentage. In total, 35.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.61 million shares (or 9.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sailingstone Capital Partners LLC with 3.99 million shares, or about 4.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $32.95 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold holds roughly 1.0 million shares. This is just over 1.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 6.42 million.