Is Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) Expensive At $1.58? Check These Facts.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.58, to imply an increase of 5.33% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The FRZA share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -849.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $16.56M, with an average of 50890.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) trade information

After registering a 5.33% upside in the last session, Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8200 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 5.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.39%, and -35.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.91%. Short interest in Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) saw shorts transact 55590.0 shares and set a 0.25 days time to cover.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) estimates and forecasts

FRZA Dividends

Forza X1 Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Forza X1 Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA)’s Major holders

Forza X1 Inc. insiders hold 66.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.