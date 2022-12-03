Is Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Expensive At $33.31? Check These Facts.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.31, to imply an increase of 4.06% or $1.3 in intraday trading. The YOU share’s 52-week high remains $34.80, putting it -4.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.64. The company has a valuation of $5.08B, with an average of 1.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Clear Secure Inc. (YOU), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give YOU a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) trade information

After registering a 4.06% upside in the last session, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 33.35 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 4.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.51%, and 28.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.03%. Short interest in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU) saw shorts transact 12.46 million shares and set a 13.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.50, implying a decrease of -2.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YOU has been trading -14.08% off suggested target high and 9.94% from its likely low.

Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clear Secure Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares are 21.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -191.30% against 2.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 155.60% this quarter before jumping 166.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 70.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $123.76 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $122.09 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $80.66 million and $90.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 53.40% before jumping 34.80% in the following quarter.

YOU Dividends

Clear Secure Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clear Secure Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE:YOU)’s Major holders

Clear Secure Inc. insiders hold 14.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.62% of the shares at 117.97% float percentage. In total, 100.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Durable Capital Partners LP. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 11.48 million shares (or 43.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $382.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. with 9.82 million shares, or about 37.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $327.01 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 4.63 million shares. This is just over 17.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $154.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.33 million, or 16.36% of the shares, all valued at about 144.18 million.