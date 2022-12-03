i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.93, to imply a decrease of -0.34% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IAUX share’s 52-week high remains $3.28, putting it -11.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $704.28M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 330.21K shares over the past 3 months.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

After registering a -0.34% downside in the last session, i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.00 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -0.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.12%, and 76.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.48%. Short interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) saw shorts transact 1.84 million shares and set a 10.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.54, implying an increase of 17.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.95 and $4.58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IAUX has been trading -56.31% off suggested target high and -0.68% from its likely low.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. i-80 Gold Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

i-80 Gold Corp. insiders hold 28.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.90% of the shares at 75.16% float percentage. In total, 53.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.49 million shares (or 9.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 12.5 million shares, or about 5.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $22.62 million.

We also have Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Sprott Gold Equity Fund holds roughly 15.92 million shares. This is just over 6.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.0 million, or 4.16% of the shares, all valued at about 18.1 million.