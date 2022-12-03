How Much Is Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.62, to imply a decrease of -5.33% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The FOSL share’s 52-week high remains $14.58, putting it -215.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.24. The company has a valuation of $243.43M, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FOSL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) trade information

After registering a -5.33% downside in the last session, Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.93 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -5.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.55%, and 10.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.10%. Short interest in Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) saw shorts transact 2.68 million shares and set a 2.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying a decrease of -84.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOSL has been trading 45.89% off suggested target high and 45.89% from its likely low.

Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -27.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $435.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $528.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $539.49 million and $711.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -19.30% before dropping -25.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 125.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.90% annually.

FOSL Dividends

Fossil Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Fossil Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Fossil Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s Major holders

Fossil Group Inc. insiders hold 9.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.06% of the shares at 86.51% float percentage. In total, 78.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.79 million shares (or 15.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $40.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.3 million shares, or about 10.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $27.39 million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fossil Group Inc. (FOSL) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 3.99 million shares. This is just over 7.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.41 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 7.27 million.