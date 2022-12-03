High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) Gain Of 25.71% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -58.82% – What Should You Do Now?

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.10. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.75, to imply a decrease of -2.78% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The HITI share’s 52-week high remains $5.99, putting it -242.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.71% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $171.73M, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 304.05K shares over the past 3 months.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) trade information

After registering a -2.78% downside in the last session, High Tide Inc. (HITI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -2.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.41%, and 30.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.82%. Short interest in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.57 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

High Tide Inc. (HITI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing High Tide Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares are -34.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.33% against 2.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 14.30% this quarter before jumping 54.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 78.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $74.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $79.23 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $43 million and $54.84 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 73.10% before jumping 44.50% in the following quarter.

HITI Dividends

High Tide Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. High Tide Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)’s Major holders

High Tide Inc. insiders hold 9.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.35% of the shares at 8.12% float percentage. In total, 7.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.04 million shares (or 4.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 0.39 million shares, or about 0.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.78 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the High Tide Inc. (HITI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 3.04 million shares. This is just over 4.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 0.95% of the shares, all valued at about 1.01 million.