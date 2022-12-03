Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) Spiked 2.61% In 6 Months Getting Ready For What’s Next

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.62, to imply an increase of 8.38% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The HOFV share’s 52-week high remains $2.28, putting it -267.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.51. The company has a valuation of $76.93M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 500.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) trade information

After registering a 8.38% upside in the last session, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6250 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 8.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.61%, and 4.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -59.34%. Short interest in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw shorts transact 6.3 million shares and set a 14.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.15, implying an increase of 71.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.30 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOFV has been trading -383.87% off suggested target high and -109.68% from its likely low.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.50% this quarter before jumping 18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 86.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $8.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.95 million.

HOFV Dividends

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ:HOFV)’s Major holders

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company insiders hold 33.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.65% of the shares at 9.94% float percentage. In total, 6.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.41 million shares (or 2.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 0.95 million shares, or about 0.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.56 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.53 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about 0.48 million.