Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) Dropped -10.22% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.81, to imply a decrease of -2.09% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The GROY share’s 52-week high remains $5.15, putting it -83.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.11. The company has a valuation of $402.98M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 591.64K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GROY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) trade information

After registering a -2.09% downside in the last session, Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.90 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.07%, and 24.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.89%. Short interest in Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY) saw shorts transact 1.06 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gold Royalty Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) shares are -10.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.78% against -5.30%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2,431.20% compared to the previous financial year.

GROY Dividends

Gold Royalty Corp. has its next earnings report out between December 21 and December 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gold Royalty Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 1.42% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX:GROY)’s Major holders

Gold Royalty Corp. insiders hold 34.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.04% of the shares at 16.85% float percentage. In total, 11.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.33 million shares (or 3.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.99 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with 2.27 million shares, or about 1.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.1 million.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 4.67 million shares. This is just over 3.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.87 million