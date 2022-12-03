Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Plunging -60.00% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.58, to imply an increase of 3.57% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CKPT share’s 52-week high remains $3.27, putting it -463.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $54.11M, with an average of 0.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 291.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) trade information

After registering a 3.57% upside in the last session, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7000 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 3.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.77%, and -38.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.35%. Short interest in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) saw shorts transact 3.13 million shares and set a 12.25 days time to cover.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) shares are -60.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 20.00% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -7.10% this quarter before jumping 64.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -70.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $29k and $16k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

CKPT Dividends

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)’s Major holders

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 16.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.13% of the shares at 16.92% float percentage. In total, 14.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.02 million shares (or 10.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.11 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MORGAN JESS S & CO INC with 1.89 million shares, or about 6.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.97 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.98 million shares. This is just over 6.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 2.98% of the shares, all valued at about 0.89 million.