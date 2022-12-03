Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Stock Has Dropped -6.26% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.03, to imply a decrease of -0.86% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BRSH share’s 52-week high remains $3.88, putting it -276.7% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $6.44M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 232.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

After registering a -0.86% downside in the last session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1700 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 31.35%, and -6.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.04%. Short interest in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw shorts transact 40030.0 shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.64, implying an increase of 81.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.64 and $5.64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRSH has been trading -447.57% off suggested target high and -447.57% from its likely low.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) estimates and forecasts

BRSH Dividends

Bruush Oral Care Inc. has its next earnings report out in January. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bruush Oral Care Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Bruush Oral Care Inc. insiders hold 84.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.69% of the shares at 54.57% float percentage. In total, 8.69% institutions holds shares in the company.