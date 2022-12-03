Boom Or Bust: What Are NanoString Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSTG) Future Prospects?

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.25, to imply an increase of 1.83% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The NSTG share’s 52-week high remains $43.81, putting it -504.28% down since that peak but still an impressive 39.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.37. The company has a valuation of $340.82M, with an average of 0.85 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) trade information

After registering a 1.83% upside in the last session, NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.41 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.90%, and -22.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -82.83%. Short interest in NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) saw shorts transact 4.45 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying an increase of 57.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NSTG has been trading -231.03% off suggested target high and -93.1% from its likely low.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NanoString Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) shares are -53.59% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.90% against 2.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 26.10% this quarter before jumping 28.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $35.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.97 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.15 million and $42.45 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -4.20% before jumping 3.60% in the following quarter.

NSTG Dividends

NanoString Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NanoString Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s Major holders

NanoString Technologies Inc. insiders hold 0.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.68% of the shares at 107.61% float percentage. In total, 106.68% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.23 million shares (or 13.40% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.16 million shares, or about 13.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $78.18 million.

We also have Fidelity OTC Portfolio and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity OTC Portfolio holds roughly 2.43 million shares. This is just over 5.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 million, or 4.09% of the shares, all valued at about 24.13 million.