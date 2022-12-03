BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Expected To Grow By 99.73% Or More

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.24, to imply an increase of 4.62% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BTCM share’s 52-week high remains $7.40, putting it -2983.33% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.19. The company has a valuation of $25.12M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 786.12K shares over the past 3 months.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) trade information

After registering a 4.62% upside in the last session, BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2525 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 4.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.18%, and 8.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.09%. Short interest in BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) saw shorts transact 1.09 million shares and set a 1.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.89, implying an increase of 99.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $87.89 and $87.89 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BTCM has been trading -36520.83% off suggested target high and -36520.83% from its likely low.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.95 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $63.95 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -53.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.75% annually.

BTCM Dividends

BIT Mining Limited has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BIT Mining Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s Major holders

BIT Mining Limited insiders hold 3.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.29% of the shares at 15.85% float percentage. In total, 15.29% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.15 million shares (or 4.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC China Holding Ltd with 3.5 million shares, or about 3.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.17 million.

We also have Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Digital Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF holds roughly 1.22 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 47707.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 29583.0.