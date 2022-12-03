Audacy Inc. (NYSE: AUD) Stocks Fall -88.10% YTD; What Next For It?

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s traded shares stood at 0.74 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply an increase of 1.29% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The AUD share’s 52-week high remains $3.36, putting it -983.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.27. The company has a valuation of $41.67M, with an average of 0.87 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 894.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

After registering a 1.29% upside in the last session, Audacy Inc. (AUD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3698 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 1.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.83%, and -15.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.10%. Short interest in Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) saw shorts transact 7.69 million shares and set a 6.83 days time to cover.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Audacy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Audacy Inc. (AUD) shares are -81.57% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3,666.67% against -0.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 50.00% this quarter before falling -6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $323.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $351.22 million.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Audacy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

Audacy Inc. insiders hold 16.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.95% of the shares at 77.76% float percentage. In total, 64.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.33 million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Contrarius Investment Management Limited with 6.85 million shares, or about 4.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Audacy Inc. (AUD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.52 million shares. This is just over 2.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.55 million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about 0.98 million.