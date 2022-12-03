ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $25.68.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.20, to imply an increase of 18.28% or $0.34 in intraday trading. The RERE share’s 52-week high remains $7.19, putting it -226.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.52. The company has a valuation of $496.14M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ATRenew Inc. (RERE), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RERE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.03.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

After registering a 18.28% upside in the last session, ATRenew Inc. (RERE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2300 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 18.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 38.36%, and 44.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.96%. Short interest in ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) saw shorts transact 0.63 million shares and set a 4.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.68, implying an increase of 91.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.68 and $25.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RERE has been trading -1067.27% off suggested target high and -1067.27% from its likely low.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $359.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $435.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $248.21 million and $363.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.70% before jumping 19.90% in the following quarter.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ATRenew Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

ATRenew Inc. insiders hold 4.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.44% of the shares at 20.38% float percentage. In total, 19.44% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.37 million shares (or 10.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.97 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with 4.19 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.54 million.

We also have Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd and Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ATRenew Inc. (RERE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd holds roughly 0.32 million shares. This is just over 0.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about 0.53 million.