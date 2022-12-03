ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Has Recovered 2.63% So Far, But Another -939.47% Loss Is Possible.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply a decrease of -1.55% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The ATIP share’s 52-week high remains $3.95, putting it -939.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $83.39M, with an average of 0.83 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 602.86K shares over the past 3 months.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) trade information

After registering a -1.55% downside in the last session, ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5102 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.75%, and -66.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.78%. Short interest in ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) saw shorts transact 3.88 million shares and set a 5.67 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ATI Physical Therapy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) shares are -81.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -400.00% against -7.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before jumping 87.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $162.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $164.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $155.76 million and $153.82 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.40% before jumping 6.80% in the following quarter.

ATIP Dividends

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ATI Physical Therapy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s Major holders

ATI Physical Therapy Inc. insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.78% of the shares at 92.82% float percentage. In total, 91.78% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 115.83 million shares (or 55.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fortress Investment Group LLC with 16.02 million shares, or about 7.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.1 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ATI Physical Therapy Inc. (ATIP) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.16 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 0.67% of the shares, all valued at about 0.53 million.