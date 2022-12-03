Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) Has Decreased By -97.67 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply an increase of 4.29% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ATHX share’s 52-week high remains $33.25, putting it -5177.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $7.92M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) trade information

After registering a 4.29% upside in the last session, Athersys Inc. (ATHX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6400 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.29%, and -74.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -97.19%. Short interest in Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) saw shorts transact 0.95 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Athersys Inc. (ATHX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Athersys Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares are -89.55% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 29.03% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -12.00% this quarter before jumping 9.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60k and $722k respectively in the corresponding quarters.

ATHX Dividends

Athersys Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Athersys Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)’s Major holders

Athersys Inc. insiders hold 7.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.93% of the shares at 13.92% float percentage. In total, 12.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 0.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. with 0.22 million shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.4 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Athersys Inc. (ATHX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds roughly 0.37 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.27 million, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 1.78 million.