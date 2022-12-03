Appian Corporation (NASDAQ: APPN) Surged -22.66% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.02, to imply a decrease of -0.37% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The APPN share’s 52-week high remains $74.50, putting it -95.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.02. The company has a valuation of $2.67B, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 447.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Appian Corporation (APPN), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give APPN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside in the last session, Appian Corporation (APPN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.10 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -0.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.25%, and -19.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.70%. Short interest in Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) saw shorts transact 5.7 million shares and set a 16.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.99, implying an increase of 15.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPN has been trading -44.66% off suggested target high and 21.09% from its likely low.

Appian Corporation (APPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Appian Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Appian Corporation (APPN) shares are -22.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -97.06% against 4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.50% this quarter before falling -6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $116.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $127.4 million.

APPN Dividends

Appian Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 15 and February 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Appian Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN)’s Major holders

Appian Corporation insiders hold 2.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.22% of the shares at 75.32% float percentage. In total, 73.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.33 million shares (or 20.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $394.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 5.63 million shares, or about 13.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $229.68 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Appian Corporation (APPN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 2.04 million shares. This is just over 4.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 2.79% of the shares, all valued at about 54.07 million.