After The Stock Rose 18.55% Over The Week, Is trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) Still A Buy?

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.47, to imply an increase of 0.68% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TRVG share’s 52-week high remains $2.76, putting it -87.76% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $535.57M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 401.69K shares over the past 3 months.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

After registering a 0.68% upside in the last session, trivago N.V. (TRVG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4700 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 0.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.55%, and 27.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.57%. Short interest in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw shorts transact 0.71 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.69, implying an increase of 13.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.31 and $2.03 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TRVG has been trading -38.1% off suggested target high and 10.88% from its likely low.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing trivago N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares are -16.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against -6.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before falling -25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $181.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $117.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $157.66 million and $96.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.10% before jumping 20.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 104.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 37.71% annually.

TRVG Dividends

trivago N.V. has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. trivago N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

trivago N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.27% of the shares at 37.27% float percentage. In total, 37.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Par Capital Management Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.09 million shares (or 18.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ETF Managers Group, LLC with 3.74 million shares, or about 3.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.58 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Travel Tech ETF holds roughly 3.74 million shares. This is just over 3.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.77 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 2.63 million.