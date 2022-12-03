After A Decline Of -1305.08% From The High, Can Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) Recover Quickly?

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.18, to imply an increase of 18.00% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The AMTI share’s 52-week high remains $16.58, putting it -1305.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $45.68M, with an average of 0.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 149.14K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AMTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

After registering a 18.00% upside in the last session, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Friday, 12/02/22, jumping 18.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.69%, and 34.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.56%. Short interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) saw shorts transact 1.31 million shares and set a 9.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.96, implying an increase of 86.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.80 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMTI has been trading -1679.66% off suggested target high and 32.2% from its likely low.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Applied Molecular Transport Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares are -65.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.34% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.40% this quarter before jumping 21.80% for the next one.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. insiders hold 22.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.94% of the shares at 80.33% float percentage. In total, 61.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EPIQ Capital Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.06 million shares (or 23.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 4.19 million shares, or about 10.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.19 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.86 million shares. This is just over 4.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.69 million, or 1.79% of the shares, all valued at about 2.02 million.