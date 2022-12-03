Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 5.33% Gain

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.89, to imply a decrease of -0.89% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ACCD share’s 52-week high remains $27.74, putting it -212.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 48.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $608.34M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 655.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

After registering a -0.89% downside in the last session, Accolade Inc. (ACCD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.13 this Friday, 12/02/22, dropping -0.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.33%, and -11.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.27%. Short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw shorts transact 4.15 million shares and set a 5.14 days time to cover.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Accolade Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are 42.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -355.94% against 14.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before jumping 19.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $87.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $101.67 million.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 09 and January 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Accolade Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders hold 4.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.55% of the shares at 81.92% float percentage. In total, 78.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JP Morgan Chase & Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.02 million shares (or 8.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 5.92 million shares, or about 8.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $67.59 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 5.87 million shares. This is just over 8.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.06 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 2.61% of the shares, all valued at about 21.44 million.