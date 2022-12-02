Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB): Can A Stock Be Down -68.05% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s traded shares stood at 3.06 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply an increase of 65.62% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The CTIB share’s 52-week high remains $1.58, putting it -150.79% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.33. The company has a valuation of $6.09M, with an average of 86270.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 25.86K shares over the past 3 months.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) trade information

After registering a 65.62% upside in the latest session, Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8750 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 65.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -55.52%, and -47.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.05%. Short interest in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) saw shorts transact 2710.0 shares and set a 0.16 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 91.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIB has been trading -1011.11% off suggested target high and -1011.11% from its likely low.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -68.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -38.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.00% annually.

CTIB Dividends

Yunhong CTI Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yunhong CTI Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB)’s Major holders

Yunhong CTI Ltd. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.70% of the shares at 1.70% float percentage. In total, 1.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 0.16 million shares (or 2.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $91181.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 80660.0 shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $47186.0.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 80660.0 shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47186.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 230.0, or 0.00% of the shares, all valued at about 134.0.