Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE: WWW) Expected To Grow By 31.08% Or More

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s traded shares stood at 2.59 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.20. The WWW share’s 52-week high remains $33.41, putting it -198.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.39. The company has a valuation of $905.86M, with an average of 1.66 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WWW a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.56.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 11.46 this Thursday, 12/01/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.90%, and -35.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.12%. Short interest in Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) saw shorts transact 4.09 million shares and set a 5.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.25, implying an increase of 31.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $23.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WWW has been trading -105.36% off suggested target high and -16.07% from its likely low.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wolverine World Wide Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) shares are -49.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.14% against -6.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.70% this quarter before jumping 14.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $710.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $695.4 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 147.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

WWW Dividends

Wolverine World Wide Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wolverine World Wide Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 3.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s Major holders

Wolverine World Wide Inc. insiders hold 2.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.16% of the shares at 103.90% float percentage. In total, 101.16% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.36 million shares (or 15.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $249.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.22 million shares, or about 11.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $185.93 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5.74 million shares. This is just over 7.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $88.37 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.38 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 48.02 million.