Why Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KIND) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.16, to imply a decrease of -4.00% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The KIND share’s 52-week high remains $11.86, putting it -449.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.02. The company has a valuation of $794.62M, with an average of 1.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KIND a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) trade information

After registering a -4.00% downside in the last session, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.26 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -4.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.46%, and -17.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.62%. Short interest in Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND) saw shorts transact 11.04 million shares and set a 5.59 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.18, implying an increase of 32.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.30 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KIND has been trading -131.48% off suggested target high and -6.48% from its likely low.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nextdoor Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares are -31.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 38.46% against 5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $53.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $62.93 million.

KIND Dividends

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nextdoor Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KIND)’s Major holders

Nextdoor Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.93% of the shares at 68.48% float percentage. In total, 67.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.7 million shares (or 6.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $35.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.1 million shares, or about 5.93% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $30.12 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nextdoor Holdings Inc. (KIND) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 10.7 million shares. This is just over 6.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.9 million, or 3.19% of the shares, all valued at about 13.66 million.