WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) Have Dipped -76.77% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s traded shares stood at 2.0 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.93, to imply an increase of 6.80% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The WETG share’s 52-week high remains $50.50, putting it -5330.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $181.19M, with an average of 1.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.28 million shares over the past 3 months.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) trade information

After registering a 6.80% upside in the last session, WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0300 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 6.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.08%, and -13.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.77%. Short interest in WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 0.82 days time to cover.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) estimates and forecasts

WETG Dividends

WeTrade Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WeTrade Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG)’s Major holders

WeTrade Group Inc. insiders hold 68.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.03% of the shares at 3.23% float percentage. In total, 1.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.84 million shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF with 38142.0 shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $30895.0.