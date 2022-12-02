Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Shares Fall By 9.62 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.54. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.38, to imply an increase of 8.12% or $1.23 in intraday trading. The WB share’s 52-week high remains $37.43, putting it -128.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.02. The company has a valuation of $3.67B, with an average of 1.35 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Weibo Corporation (WB), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.51.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

After registering a 8.12% upside in the latest session, Weibo Corporation (WB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.49 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 8.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.62%, and 21.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.10%. Short interest in Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) saw shorts transact 8.73 million shares and set a 11.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.55, implying an increase of 20.29% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.20 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WB has been trading -101.47% off suggested target high and 25.52% from its likely low.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Weibo Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Weibo Corporation (WB) shares are -27.86% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.25% against 15.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -43.30% this quarter before falling -28.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $471.34 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $518.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $607.43 million and $616.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -22.40% before dropping -15.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 35.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -8.84% annually.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Weibo Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Weibo Corporation insiders hold 6.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.91% of the shares at 46.78% float percentage. In total, 43.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.0 million shares (or 6.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $208.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank of America Corporation with 5.84 million shares, or about 4.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $135.06 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Weibo Corporation (WB) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 2.9 million shares. This is just over 2.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $67.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.27 million, or 1.60% of the shares, all valued at about 43.54 million.