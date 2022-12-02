Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) -420.0% Away From High, Is Set For A Comeback?

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s traded shares stood at 0.97 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 22.97% or $0.42 in intraday trading. The VIVK share’s 52-week high remains $11.70, putting it -420.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $33.97M, with an average of 0.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 150.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) trade information

After registering a 22.97% upside in the latest session, Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5900 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 22.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 102.11%, and 67.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.41%. Short interest in Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK) saw shorts transact 35170.0 shares and set a 1.83 days time to cover.

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) estimates and forecasts

VIVK Dividends

Vivakor Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 20 and April 23. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vivakor Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vivakor Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVK)’s Major holders

Vivakor Inc. insiders hold 51.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.67% of the shares at 1.38% float percentage. In total, 0.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Great Valley Advisor Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 69357.0 shares (or 0.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Jane Street Group, LLC with 19783.0 shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $42515.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 1734.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3726.0