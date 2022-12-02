Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Could Increase In Price By -828.73% Or More

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s traded shares stood at 2.33 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.73, to imply an increase of 2.67% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The VIPS share’s 52-week high remains $11.97, putting it -2.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 50.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.75. The company has a valuation of $6.90B, with an average of 6.32 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give VIPS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.24.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

After registering a 2.67% upside in the latest session, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.89 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.71%, and 53.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 36.07%. Short interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) saw shorts transact 11.57 million shares and set a 2.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $81.14, implying an increase of 85.54% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $54.03 and $108.94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VIPS has been trading -828.73% off suggested target high and -360.61% from its likely low.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vipshop Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares are 17.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.68% against 4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $3.04 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.53 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.92 billion and $5.25 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -22.50% before dropping -13.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -21.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.62% annually.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Vipshop Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.33% of the shares at 70.40% float percentage. In total, 69.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harris Associates L.P. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.85 million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $354.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 26.75 million shares, or about 4.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $264.55 million.

We also have Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Oakmark International Fund holds roughly 25.79 million shares. This is just over 4.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $255.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15.94 million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about 157.67 million.