Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Could shrink By -74.48% Or More

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s traded shares stood at 5.79 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.34, to imply a decrease of -0.11% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The TOST share’s 52-week high remains $41.40, putting it -125.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.91. The company has a valuation of $9.34B, with an average of 5.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Toast Inc. (TOST), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TOST a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the last session, Toast Inc. (TOST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.02 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.56%, and -16.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.16%. Short interest in Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) saw shorts transact 15.23 million shares and set a 2.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.22, implying an increase of 27.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $32.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TOST has been trading -74.48% off suggested target high and -3.6% from its likely low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Toast Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Toast Inc. (TOST) shares are 8.33% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.05% against 5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 59.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $752.66 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $749.76 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $512 million and $535 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.00% before jumping 40.10% in the following quarter.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Toast Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Toast Inc. insiders hold 6.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.84% of the shares at 85.35% float percentage. In total, 79.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 34.93 million shares (or 12.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $640.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.41 million shares, or about 9.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $502.76 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Toast Inc. (TOST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 24.22 million shares. This is just over 8.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $444.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.08 million, or 2.50% of the shares, all valued at about 129.88 million.