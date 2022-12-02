Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -40.68% YTD Loss?

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s traded shares stood at 20.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.17, to imply an increase of 7.75% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The TLRY share’s 52-week high remains $10.26, putting it -146.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.65. The company has a valuation of $2.47B, with an average of 13.29 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TLRY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

After registering a 7.75% upside in the last session, Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.18 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 7.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.32%, and 9.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.68%. Short interest in Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw shorts transact 60.14 million shares and set a 2.44 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.42, implying an increase of 5.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TLRY has been trading -115.83% off suggested target high and 52.04% from its likely low.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tilray Brands Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares are -6.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.29% against -5.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $247.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending May 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $207.79 million.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 09 and January 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Tilray Brands Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Tilray Brands Inc. insiders hold 2.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.50% of the shares at 11.85% float percentage. In total, 11.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.35 million shares (or 1.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $26.07 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 8.29 million shares, or about 1.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.85 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Health Care Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 8.35 million shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.51 million, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about 6.77 million.