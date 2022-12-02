This Is A Time To Build A Position In Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP)

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s traded shares stood at 2.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.43, to imply a decrease of -6.54% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The SLDP share’s 52-week high remains $14.85, putting it -332.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.88. The company has a valuation of $596.41M, with an average of 2.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

After registering a -6.54% downside in the last session, Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.61 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -6.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.78%, and -39.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.76%. Short interest in Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) saw shorts transact 7.62 million shares and set a 4.1 days time to cover.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 144.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $920k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $920k.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Solid Power Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Solid Power Inc. insiders hold 29.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.57% of the shares at 30.45% float percentage. In total, 21.57% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Riverstone Holdings Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.88 million shares (or 5.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $47.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kim, LLC with 5.0 million shares, or about 2.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $26.9 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.81 million shares. This is just over 1.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.54 million, or 1.46% of the shares, all valued at about 13.36 million.