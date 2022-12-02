Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: THTX) Drops -159.23% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply a decrease of -38.39% or -$0.81 in intraday trading. The THTX share’s 52-week high remains $3.37, putting it -159.23% down since that peak but still an impressive -33.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $200.75M, with an average of 55490.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 235.38K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give THTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) trade information

After registering a -38.39% downside in the latest session, Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.21 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -38.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.94%, and 10.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.36%. Short interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) saw shorts transact 96700.0 shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.49, implying an increase of 71.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.34 and $6.64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, THTX has been trading -410.77% off suggested target high and -80.0% from its likely low.

Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Theratechnologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) shares are -21.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.41% against 4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.00% this quarter before jumping 11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $21.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.75 million and $18.56 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.90% before jumping 18.00% in the following quarter.

THTX Dividends

Theratechnologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Theratechnologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX)’s Major holders

Theratechnologies Inc. insiders hold 1.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.36% of the shares at 27.70% float percentage. In total, 27.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Soleus Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 8.01 million shares (or 8.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 7.63 million shares, or about 8.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $10.15 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Theratechnologies Inc. (THTX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF holds roughly 60268.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80156.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 51510.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 68508.0.