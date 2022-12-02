The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS): At Current Prices, Does It Make Sense To Wait?

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.52, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The GPS share’s 52-week high remains $19.06, putting it -31.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.79. The company has a valuation of $5.22B, with an average of 11.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for The Gap Inc. (GPS), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give GPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside in the latest session, The Gap Inc. (GPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.82 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.24%, and 25.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -18.36%. Short interest in The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) saw shorts transact 29.31 million shares and set a 4.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.82, implying a decrease of -22.84% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPS has been trading -23.97% off suggested target high and 51.79% from its likely low.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Gap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Gap Inc. (GPS) shares are 32.20% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -114.58% against -14.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before jumping 550.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $3.79 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.49 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -18.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 129.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.98% annually.

GPS Dividends

The Gap Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Gap Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.60, with the share yield ticking at 4.16% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)’s Major holders

The Gap Inc. insiders hold 51.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.46% of the shares at 123.46% float percentage. In total, 60.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 38.61 million shares (or 10.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $318.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.78 million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $195.93 million.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Gap Inc. (GPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 26.63 million shares. This is just over 7.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $218.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.62 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 62.81 million.