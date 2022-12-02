SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Has Recovered 31.94% So Far, But Another -209.38% Loss Is Possible.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s traded shares stood at 5.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.88, to imply an increase of 6.27% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The SNDL share’s 52-week high remains $8.91, putting it -209.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.96. The company has a valuation of $666.37M, with an average of 3.09 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

After registering a 6.27% upside in the last session, SNDL Inc. (SNDL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.89 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 6.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.34%, and 19.50% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.20%. Short interest in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) saw shorts transact 21.35 million shares and set a 5.08 days time to cover.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

SNDL Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SNDL Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SNDL Inc. (SNDL) shares are -25.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 64.00% against 2.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -175.00% this quarter before jumping 80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,138.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $168.32 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $172.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.21 million and $17.63 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1,401.00% before jumping 877.60% in the following quarter.

SNDL Dividends

SNDL Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SNDL Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

SNDL Inc. insiders hold 0.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.35% of the shares at 8.35% float percentage. In total, 8.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 63.15 million shares (or 3.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $205.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 1.65 million shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.38 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SNDL Inc. (SNDL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 6.31 million shares. This is just over 0.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.94 million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about 4.22 million.