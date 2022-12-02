Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.93, to imply a decrease of -0.84% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SVM share’s 52-week high remains $4.20, putting it -43.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.99. The company has a valuation of $510.51M, with an average of 1.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.80 million shares over the past 3 months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

After registering a -0.84% downside in the latest session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.96 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.14%, and 19.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.28%. Short interest in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) saw shorts transact 2.01 million shares and set a 0.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.51, implying an increase of 35.03% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.96 and $8.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SVM has been trading -190.1% off suggested target high and -1.02% from its likely low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Silvercorp Metals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares are -2.31% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.93% against 6.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -62.50% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $49.53 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $57.65 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -34.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 06 and February 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.03, with the share yield ticking at 0.84% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Silvercorp Metals Inc. insiders hold 4.32% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.95% of the shares at 30.26% float percentage. In total, 28.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 18.66 million shares (or 10.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 5.36 million shares, or about 3.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.28 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 7.39 million shares. This is just over 4.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.99 million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about 12.37 million.