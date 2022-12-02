Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE: FOUR) Shares Fall :-94.47% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s traded shares stood at 1.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.88, to imply an increase of 7.64% or $3.54 in intraday trading. The FOUR share’s 52-week high remains $66.86, putting it -34.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.39. The company has a valuation of $4.09B, with an average of 0.93 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 986.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give FOUR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

After registering a 7.64% upside in the last session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.99 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 7.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.60%, and 8.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -13.90%. Short interest in Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw shorts transact 10.88 million shares and set a 14.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.80, implying an increase of 13.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $97.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FOUR has been trading -94.47% off suggested target high and 35.85% from its likely low.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shift4 Payments Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares are 6.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 42.27% against 7.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.40% this quarter before jumping 387.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $550.44 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $550.17 million.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 27 and March 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shift4 Payments Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Shift4 Payments Inc. insiders hold 2.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.67% of the shares at 118.70% float percentage. In total, 115.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.37 million shares (or 13.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $243.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Macquarie Group Limited with 5.49 million shares, or about 10.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $181.55 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 2.34 million shares. This is just over 4.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $85.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.88 million, or 3.50% of the shares, all valued at about 61.99 million.