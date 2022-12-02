Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SMFR): How Can A Stock Be Down -91.05% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s traded shares stood at 9.88 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.40, to imply a decrease of -3.67% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SMFR share’s 52-week high remains $6.76, putting it -1590.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.40. The company has a valuation of $154.33M, with an average of 2.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.10 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SMFR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) trade information

After registering a -3.67% downside in the last session, Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5450 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -3.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.67%, and -61.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.05%. Short interest in Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) saw shorts transact 10.99 million shares and set a 13.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying an increase of 82.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SMFR has been trading -650.0% off suggested target high and -150.0% from its likely low.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sema4 Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares are -79.11% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.12% against -4.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -240.00% this quarter before falling -17.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $71.67 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $42.68 million and $57.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 67.90% before jumping 51.10% in the following quarter.

SMFR Dividends

Sema4 Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sema4 Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR)’s Major holders

Sema4 Holdings Corp. insiders hold 52.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.04% of the shares at 92.44% float percentage. In total, 44.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 27.66 million shares (or 7.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 18.85 million shares, or about 4.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $23.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.01 million shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.94 million, or 1.03% of the shares, all valued at about 4.96 million.