Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) Added 14.48 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)’s traded shares stood at 6.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.01, to imply a decrease of -1.64% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The SABR share’s 52-week high remains $12.08, putting it -101.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 25.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.46. The company has a valuation of $1.82B, with an average of 14.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

After registering a -1.64% downside in the last session, Sabre Corporation (SABR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.23 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -1.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.48%, and 1.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.03%. Short interest in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) saw shorts transact 43.96 million shares and set a 7.5 days time to cover.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sabre Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares are -23.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 50.68% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 54.00% this quarter before jumping 61.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $702.01 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $723.63 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $441.09 million and $500.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 59.20% before jumping 44.50% in the following quarter.

Sabre Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sabre Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sabre Corporation insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.65% of the shares at 108.94% float percentage. In total, 107.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 39.04 million shares (or 11.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $227.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.93 million shares, or about 9.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $186.18 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sabre Corporation (SABR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 9.63 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.51 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 48.99 million.