Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Drops -167.38% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s traded shares stood at 8.57 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.87, to imply an increase of 2.92% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The HOOD share’s 52-week high remains $26.39, putting it -167.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.81. The company has a valuation of $8.41B, with an average of 8.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.96 million shares over the past 3 months.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) trade information

After registering a 2.92% upside in the last session, Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.08 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 2.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.33%, and -17.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.43%. Short interest in Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) saw shorts transact 41.73 million shares and set a 2.8 days time to cover.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Robinhood Markets Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares are 1.75% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 85.05% against -6.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 71.40% this quarter before jumping 73.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -24.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $395.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $456.47 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $362.71 million and $299 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.00% before jumping 52.70% in the following quarter.

HOOD Dividends

Robinhood Markets Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Robinhood Markets Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s Major holders

Robinhood Markets Inc. insiders hold 8.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.71% of the shares at 73.65% float percentage. In total, 67.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Index Venture Associates VI Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 65.11 million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $642.59 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Galileo (PTC) Ltd with 58.06 million shares, or about 7.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $573.09 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 21.33 million shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $210.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.51 million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about 172.85 million.