Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Has Recovered 73.16% So Far, But Another 1.57% Gain Is Possible.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s traded shares stood at 7.25 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $86.47, to imply an increase of 3.27% or $2.73 in intraday trading. The PDD share’s 52-week high remains $85.11, putting it 1.57% up since that peak but still an impressive 73.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.21. The company has a valuation of $105.96B, with an average of 14.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 48 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PDD a Sell rating. 7 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 38 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.07.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

After registering a 3.27% upside in the latest session, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 88.13 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 3.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.53%, and 55.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.64%. Short interest in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) saw shorts transact 25.66 million shares and set a 1.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $708.74, implying an increase of 87.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $434.98 and $972.04 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDD has been trading -1024.14% off suggested target high and -403.04% from its likely low.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pinduoduo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares are 58.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 144.00% against -9.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.60% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $5.63 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.41 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.78 billion and $3.31 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 48.70% before jumping 33.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 83.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 190.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 56.38% annually.

PDD Dividends

Pinduoduo Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pinduoduo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Pinduoduo Inc. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.49% of the shares at 25.55% float percentage. In total, 25.49% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 28.21 million shares (or 2.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.43 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 23.31 million shares, or about 1.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.01 billion.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF holds roughly 6.87 million shares. This is just over 0.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $592.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.22 million, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about 449.25 million.