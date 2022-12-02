Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) Shares Fall :-49.85% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s traded shares stood at 1.19 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.64. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.01, to imply an increase of 2.25% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The PR share’s 52-week high remains $11.43, putting it -14.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.08. The company has a valuation of $5.57B, with an average of 5.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Permian Resources Corporation (PR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.5.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) trade information

After registering a 2.25% upside in the latest session, Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.40 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.67%, and -3.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 63.71%. Short interest in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR) saw shorts transact 48.61 million shares and set a 6.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.42, implying an increase of 19.4% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PR has been trading -49.85% off suggested target high and -9.89% from its likely low.

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Permian Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Permian Resources Corporation (PR) shares are 15.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 156.52% against 22.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 316.70% this quarter before jumping 5.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 107.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $529.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $846.58 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 118.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.00% annually.

PR Dividends

Permian Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Permian Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR)’s Major holders

Permian Resources Corporation insiders hold 4.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.85% of the shares at 92.75% float percentage. In total, 88.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Riverstone Holdings Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 68.86 million shares (or 23.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $411.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 15.78 million shares, or about 5.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $94.38 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and American Funds Insurance Ser-Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Permian Resources Corporation (PR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 11.04 million shares. This is just over 3.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $75.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.92 million, or 2.75% of the shares, all valued at about 53.88 million.