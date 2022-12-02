Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Stock Has Gained 5.22% Over The Month – Is There Room For Growth?

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s traded shares stood at 2.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.27, to imply an increase of 0.52% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The PARA share’s 52-week high remains $39.21, putting it -93.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.29. The company has a valuation of $12.86B, with an average of 9.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.09 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Paramount Global (PARA), translating to a mean rating of 3.10. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 10 analyst(s) give PARA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.44.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

After registering a 0.52% upside in the latest session, Paramount Global (PARA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.45 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 0.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.59%, and 5.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.17%. Short interest in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) saw shorts transact 67.74 million shares and set a 6.28 days time to cover.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Paramount Global share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Paramount Global (PARA) shares are -35.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.97% against 10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.10% this quarter before jumping 103.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $7.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.39 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.61 billion and $8 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.10% before jumping 4.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 77.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.55% annually.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global has its next earnings report out between February 13 and February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Paramount Global has a forward dividend ratio of 0.96, with the share yield ticking at 4.76% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders

Paramount Global insiders hold 5.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.94% of the shares at 84.49% float percentage. In total, 79.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 78.42 million shares (or 12.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.94 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 63.3 million shares, or about 10.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.56 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Paramount Global (PARA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15.54 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $383.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.47 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 332.44 million.