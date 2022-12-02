PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Stocks Fall -62.89% YTD; What Next For It?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s traded shares stood at 8.14 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.73, to imply a decrease of -7.60% or -$0.8 in intraday trading. The PAGS share’s 52-week high remains $29.28, putting it -200.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.45. The company has a valuation of $3.75B, with an average of 5.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.43 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PAGS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

After registering a -7.60% downside in the last session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.59 this Thursday, 12/01/22, dropping -7.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.17%, and -34.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.89%. Short interest in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) saw shorts transact 6.73 million shares and set a 1.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $99.53, implying an increase of 90.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $47.33 and $210.07 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAGS has been trading -2058.99% off suggested target high and -386.43% from its likely low.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares are -38.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.65% against 7.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $758.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $810.3 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $501.22 million and $662.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 51.40% before jumping 22.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 53.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -10.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.86% annually.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.91% of the shares at 52.05% float percentage. In total, 51.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.36 million shares (or 12.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $249.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 17.72 million shares, or about 8.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $181.46 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds roughly 13.66 million shares. This is just over 6.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $212.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.42 million, or 5.16% of the shares, all valued at about 137.82 million.