Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Surged -37.18% In 6 Months â€“ Hereâ€™s What Happens Next

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)â€™s traded shares stood at 1.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $7.18, to imply an increase of 0.98% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The OLO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $27.37, putting it -281.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.70. The company has a valuation of $1.16B, with an average of 1.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Olo Inc. (OLO), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OLO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the companyâ€™s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

After registering a 0.98% upside in the last session, Olo Inc. (OLO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.39 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 0.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.56%, and -20.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -65.50%. Short interest in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw shorts transact 10.22 million shares and set a 8.51 days time to cover.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Olo Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Olo Inc. (OLO) shares are -37.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -50.00% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -66.70% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 22.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $46.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $48.09 million.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 21 and February 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olo Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)â€™s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders hold 3.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.76% of the shares at 103.23% float percentage. In total, 99.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raine Capital Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.63 million shares (or 35.80% of shares), all amounting to roughly $322.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Capital Management, LLC with 11.28 million shares, or about 12.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $111.29 million.

We also have Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olo Inc. (OLO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund holds roughly 6.0 million shares. This is just over 6.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $59.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.95 million, or 4.33% of the shares, all valued at about 42.31 million.