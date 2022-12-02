Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX) Has Fallen -405.15% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s traded shares stood at 3.29 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.02, to imply an increase of 0.84% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The OLPX share’s 52-week high remains $30.41, putting it -405.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.80. The company has a valuation of $3.90B, with an average of 2.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

After registering a 0.84% upside in the last session, Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.22 this Thursday, 12/01/22, jumping 0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.28%, and 33.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.33%. Short interest in Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) saw shorts transact 25.54 million shares and set a 8.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.58, implying an increase of 20.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OLPX has been trading -82.72% off suggested target high and 16.94% from its likely low.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Olaplex Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares are -64.40% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 10.00% against -4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -9.10% this quarter before falling -40.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $176.25 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.03 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $145.16 million and $166.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.40% before dropping -20.10% in the following quarter.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Olaplex Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Olaplex Holdings Inc. insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.51% of the shares at 103.82% float percentage. In total, 103.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Advent International Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 499.47 million shares (or 76.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 16.92 million shares, or about 2.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $238.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Janus Henderson Research Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 4.48 million shares. This is just over 0.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.48 million, or 0.54% of the shares, all valued at about 48.97 million.